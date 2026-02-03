Tickets for Noah Kahan’s Seattle show soar past $4,000

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Indie-folk superstar Noah Kahan’s last stop on his summer tour will be in Seattle, and ticket prices are already soaring.

While the Ticketmaster presale doesn’t start until Feb. 10, tickets are going for up to $4,401 each on Gametime.

In an effort to protect fans from bots, tickets will be non-transferable and can only be sold at the original price via Ticketmaster, Kahan said in a video on his website. Also, during presale sign-ups, purchasers may have to submit a selfie to verify that they’re human.

“It’s very secure, I know, but it’s all in the spirit of getting tickets to actual fans,” Kahan said.

Noah Kahan announced T-Mobile Park show

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist will be playing for fans at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Kahan’s “The Great Divide Tour” will promote his upcoming album, which will be released April 23. He gave fans a preview Friday when he dropped the title track.

“I am so excited that ‘The Great Divide’ is out, and that we’re announcing the summer tour,” Kahan said in the video. “If you know me, you know how much I love playing for ya’ll, and I think it’s the most special thing that I get to do.”

A portion of each ticket from the tour will be donated to The Busyhead Project, “a mental health initiative founded by Noah Kahan aimed at providing resources and information needed to end the stigma around mental health,” the project’s website stated.

“Derived from his own life experiences, Kahan has been vocal about his mental health journey and challenges since a young age, remaining steadfast in his commitment to utilizing his platform to shed light on the topic and make mental healthcare accessible for all,” the website continued.

Fans must sign up for the Ticketmaster presale by Thursday, Feb. 5.

The cheapest ticket on Gametime is currently going for $389.

