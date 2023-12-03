Deputies uncover bodies believed to be missing Thurston couple

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies have uncovered bodies off Stedman Road in a wooded area that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office believes is the missing Thurston couple, according to Undersheriff Dave Pearsall.

The couple is believed to have been kidnaped and killed in their own home.

“We just recovered two bodies off Steadman Road in a wooded area. Preliminarily we believe it to be our homicide victims,” said Pearsall.

The coroner’s office is working on identifying the bodies.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

