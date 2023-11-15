Thurston County deputies looking for couple that suspiciously went missing

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County deputies are looking for a missing couple, they say suspiciously disappeared.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said on November 13, deputies went to a welfare check for a person who hadn’t shown up to work. Deputies went to the person’s home in Lake Forest Development and found out the husband and wife were missing.

“The circumstance surrounding their disappearance is suspicious,” said a news release from the sheriff.

The couple’s car was missing from their home and later found by law enforcement near 67th Avenue Southeast and Rainier Road Southeast.

Detectives are currently investigating and said they will continue to work with their local and state partners to find the missing couple.

The man Davido is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. The woman Karen Koep is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If you have any information on the missing couple the sheriff asks you to email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or call 360-704-2740.

©2023 Cox Media Group