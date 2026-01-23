Thurston County Sheriff nearly t-boned by suspected drunk driver

TUMWATER, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders shared an alarming video of a driver nearly running into his patrol car in Tumwater.

Sanders shared the video of the near accident on Facebook.

The near accident happened on Thursday night when the driver blew through a stop sign, almost crashing into Sanders.

When the sheriff pulled the driver over, Sanders said that he could smell “a strong odor of alcohol" on the driver’s breath.

He also saw several bottles of alcohol that had spilled on the floor in front of the passenger seat.

The driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

