Thurston County sergeant barks like K-9 to scare suspect during chase

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says one of its sergeants pretended to be a K-9 while chasing a reckless motorcyclist.

The chase occurred on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. The sergeant initially tried to stop the rider, who rode up a long driveway into a wooded area to evade police.

At one point, the suspect was pursued on foot by the sergeant before falling. As deputies approached, the sergeant made an impression of a police K‑9.

Video of the incident was shared by Derek Sanders, who called the impression “uncanny.”

The suspect was taken into custody following the chase.

©2026 Cox Media Group