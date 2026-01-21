Thurston County reports first flu-related death of 2025-26 season

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services reported the county’s first influenza-related death of the 2025-26 flu season, according to a notification by the agency.

Statewide, the Washington State Department of Health has reported 39 lab-confirmed influenza deaths so far this season, compared with five reported at the same point last season.

Health officials said most people who get the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care or antiviral medications.

However, some groups are at increased risk of serious complications, including young children, people 65 and older, pregnant people, and people with certain medical conditions.

People in higher-risk groups are recommended to contact their health care provider if they develop flu symptoms.

Influenza-like illness activity in Washington is currently high, with influenza A identified as the most common strain circulating.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people in the United States are hospitalized for flu-related illnesses.

Officials advise people who develop flu symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others, except to seek medical care.

To reduce the risk of illness and the spread of respiratory viruses, public health officials recommend getting the updated flu vaccine and taking additional steps, including washing hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available; avoiding touching the eyes, mouth and nose; staying home when sick and isolating sick household members in separate rooms; wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated settings; limiting close contacts for young infants and people with certain chronic conditions; and cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently with a cleaner known to kill common viruses.

