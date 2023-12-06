Thurston County Medical Examiner positively identifies bodies as missing couple

Recently discovered bodies discovered on Joint Base Lewis McChord property have been identified as Karen Koep and Davido, the missing Thurston County couple.

According to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office, Karen Koep, 62, and Davido, 68, both died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Their bodies had been found less than one mile from their property by people who were 4-wheeling through the area. The suspected murderer had been living on that property as a tenant.

Officials suspect that the couple were kidnapped and killed.

“Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the discovery, and sadly we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation,” said a spokesperson.

KIRO 7 spoke with Karen Koep’s younger sister, Pauline Dutton, about the announcement Sunday.

“At first, it felt like another punch to the gut. I got nauseous. I got shaky and sad,” she said. “I’m grateful. I’m grateful that we were able to find them so that we can now stop worrying. Stop wondering. Have a proper burial and memorial for them.”

“What this brings is the ability for everyone to stop worrying and wondering,” she told us.

Dutton said she and the family are supporting her two nephews, who Davido and Karen Koep leave behind.

“We’re trying to support them financially, mentally and spiritually. Support them and surround them with our love,” Dutton said.

Keith, a neighbor, who said he lives near Davido and Karen Koep’s home, said Koep was his doctor.

A void has been left in the neighborhood since they’ve been missing, he said.

“She was my own personal doctor and I find it very frustrating that here’s the community going through this grieving, feeling very bad for all the people and families affected by this,” he said. “I’m outraged. I’m angry. And somehow the wheels of justice have to turn in a good way. My prayers for the family. It’s been one of the most miserable days of my life.”

“We love them so much and we’re really going to miss them, but we know that we will see them again someday,” Dutton said.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe to help the family during this difficult time. If you’d like to help, please click here.

