Thurston County investigators looking for help with 2022 disappearance of Lacey man

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing for four years.

Matthew Joyce was last seen in April 2022 at a Lacey Fred Meyer. He has not been seen since and has not been in contact with his family.

“If you have any information about Matthew’s whereabouts — no matter how small it may seem — please contact us. Even the smallest detail could make a difference in bringing answers to his family," the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

He is known to ride a silver scott bike with green and pink brake calipers and was last seen wearing tan Carhartt pants and a green hoodie.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Thurston Co. Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5279 or email them at TCSOColdCase@co.thurston.wa.us.

