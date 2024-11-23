Thurston County health department issues danger warning for Lake Lawrence over toxic algae

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Friday, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department said there is a high level of dangerous algae in Lake Lawrence and recommended avoiding the water.

According to a press release from the department on Friday, scientists with the department took samples of the water at Lake Lawrence on Nov. 19, where they found microcystins—or cyanoginosins—at toxic levels that surpass the threshold for human exposure and public risk.

Because of the holiday season, scientists will be unable to take a sample next week, so they issued a danger warning. Scientists will take samples on a weekly basis after the holidays until they get two consecutive weeks of samples with toxin levels below the threshold. Even if the lake is visibly clear of algae, toxins could remain present.

Warning signs will be posted at the Lake Lawrence boat launch and community park, the press release said.

According to the department, microcystins are a liver toxin and possible human carcinogen. It can cause illness in farm animals and pets who drink contaminated water.

The following are health professional recommendations regarding how to avoid getting sick from the toxin:

· Do not drink the lake water.

· Avoid contact with water-containing algae.

· Avoid swimming, wading, windsurfing, and water-skiing in waterbodies where algae blooms are present.

· Keep pets and livestock away from where algae blooms are present.

· Do not eat fish that come from the lake during an algae bloom.

· Avoid areas of scum when boating.

