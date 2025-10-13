Thurston County deputies injured in jail inmate fight

THURSTON CO., Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured while breaking up a fight between two inmates in the Thurston County Jail.

A Facebook post details how the incident started.

It started when one inmate allegedly placed another in a chokehold.

According to Sheriff Derek Sanders, a 5-minute fight occurred when deputies and the inmate who initiated the fight were trying to step in to stop the fight.

The sheriff’s office says that the injured deputies are in stable condition, with one sustaining a chipped tooth.

The inmate faces additional assault charges, adding to the original domestic assault charge that led to their initial arrest, officials said.

