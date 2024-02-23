Thurston County deputies chase alleged DUI driver with 24 previous arrests

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old hit-and-run suspect was arrested after trying to escape Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders during a high-speed chase through Lacey Thursday night.

Sanders says it all started after trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI. When the driver refused to stop, deputies gave chase.

The suspect drove through Lacey at high speeds, nearly t-boning another vehicle at 80 mph. Deputies then slowed down and temporarily lost sight of the suspect.

Shortly after that, deputies discovered the suspect had crashed into a berm at 46th Avenue and Mullen Road and ran away. However, he left his phone, wallet, and ID behind making him easy to identify.

On Friday the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 he had been arrested. He is now being held in the Thurston County Jail on hit and run and attempt to elude pursuing police vehicle.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has 23 previous arrests including numerous DUIs.

