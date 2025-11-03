Thurston County deputies ask for footage of burglary pursuit with shots fired

OLYMPIA — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A reported burglary near Olympia led to shots being fired, with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) now asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining footage related to the incident.

Just before midnight Oct. 31, deputies were called to respond to a burglary, where the suspected burglar was fleeing the scene as officers arrived, TCSO announced.

A police pursuit ensued following the suspect from Gibson Road S.W. to Highway 99, then onto 183rd Ave. S.W., where the vehicle finally came to a stop in the 18700 block of Nutmeg St. S.W.

Thurston officers chase burglary suspect through Olympia

TCSO officers used a grappler device to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The suspect proceeded to flee from police on foot. During the pursuit, shots were fired in the area of the suspect’s last known location.

Officers located the suspect on Loganberry Street S.W., and he was taken into custody after negotiations were made.

TCSO noted that no officers fired their weapons and no injuries were reported.

