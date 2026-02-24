Thurston County deputies arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed dog, injured owner

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian and killed a family dog back in October.

The crash happened at the intersection of Yelm Highway SE and Donovan Drive SE, near Grace Community Covenant Church in Olympia.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a driver struck a pedestrian and his dog in the crosswalk before driving off. The pedestrian was seriously injured, and the dog was killed as a result of the crash.

That night, TCSO received assistance from Puyallup PD, who reportedly received a Flock hit for the suspect vehicle. The unoccupied car was located a few days later and seized as evidence, according to Sheriff Sanders. Since then, detectives and deputies have continued to investigate, executing multiple search warrants.

A fundraiser posted by the victim’s wife after the crash detailed his extensive injuries, including broken ribs and a broken foot that required surgery. The couple also had to pay for the cremation of their lost dog, Kevin McNugget Brownie Burt.

“We will forever miss every nighttime cuddle, morning nose boops, and countless hugs and licks. His time with us was far too short,” wrote Kevin’s family at the time. “We are holding out hope that with the help of citizens and the amazing Olympia P.D., the heartless person who committed this crime will be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.”

On February 22, Sheriff Sanders confirmed that probable cause had been established for a suspect sometime in the last week. Deputies contacted the suspect’s family and coordinated a surrender, and the suspect was booked into the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office jail.

