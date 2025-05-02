Thurston County Corrections deputies intervene in inmate suicide attempt

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Corrections deputies at the Thurston County Jail intervened in an inmate’s suicide attempt on Thursday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TSCO) said.

A deputy doing a routine cell check found an inmate attempting to hang themselves in their cell, according to TSCO.

More deputies came to assist and the inmate was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and later cleared.

The Thurston Sheriff says the inmate was brought back to the jail and placed on suicide watch.

