Thurston County club busted for illegally selling alcohol

LITTLEROCK, Wash. — Washington’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) says it busted a club in Thurston County for selling alcohol without a license.

In Washington, private clubs, and other establishments are required to have a liquor license or permit to sell, serve, store, or allow consumption of alcohol on the premises.

An undercover operation revealed that that wasn’t the case for the Northwest Chapter of UMF America’s clubhouse in Littlerock, according to LCB.

A sign on the outside of the building reads ‘Come back with a warrant,’ so that is exactly what officers did.

Northwest Chapter of UMF America’s clubhouse in Littlerock

On Monday, LCB served a warrant on the place, seizing cases of beer and liquor, commercial refrigerators, and bar equipment.

The LCB officers will be recommending criminal charges to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for operating without a liquor license.





