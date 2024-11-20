Thursday at 5:30pm: Surprising Seattle-area turkey deals

SEATTLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving is next week, but hosting a gathering and buying all that food just keeps getting more expensive.

“It seems like with inflation every little thing is 20 percent up,” said Tristan Kombol, who lives in Seattle.

Thanksgiving hosts are facing a cornucopia of costs. Lending Tree says throwing a Thanksgiving Party will cost you 19 percent more than last year. The survey says hosts will spend an average of $431 on food, drinks, and décor. (That breaks down to about $265 on food and drinks and $166 on decor.)

Linda Bannon, who was grocery shopping in Seattle, says the steep prices have her scaling back with a smaller gathering this year.

“You have to cut back a little bit, like not invite so many people,” Bannon said.

But KIRO7 is helping serve up a side of savings to keep you and your wallet stuffed.

Tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. Deedee Sun is on a mission to find you the best turkey deal – and how to feed your family for just $5 a person.





