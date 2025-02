If your car is stolen, you may just get it back with more than you bargained for.

We’re talking stolen laptops, a pet memorial, even a machete, and so much more.

KIRO 7′s Linzi Sheldon investigates stolen cars — packed with someone else’s stuff!

She’ll dig into what the rules are about police collecting and returning these items, since technically, you’re in possession of stolen property, right?

Watch live Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on KIRO 7 News for more.









©2025 Cox Media Group