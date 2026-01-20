Three taken to hospital after possible stabbing and house fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Three people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a possible stabbing and house fire in Tacoma.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, police officers and firefighters responded to the possible stabbing and house fire along South 34th Street at around 4:45 a.m.

Tacoma Fire says they took three patients to local hospitals and quickly got the fire under control.

Fire crews and Tacoma Police Department officers were both on the scene Tuesday morning investigating both incidents.

As of around 6:45 a.m., Tacoma Fire reported that the fire was out, and crews were investigating the incident as a suspected arson.

pic.twitter.com/AsnVFXqnJc — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 20, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

