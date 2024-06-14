Three lanes of southbound I-5 temporarily closed for collision in Federal Way

Three lanes of southbound of Interstate 5 were closed in Federal Way for a collision Friday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The on-ramp and three right lanes were blocked for the collision near South 320th Street.

At 3:38 p.m., WSDOT said the backup was around 5 miles long.

By 3:51 p.m., the collision was cleared to the shoulder and all lanes of traffic were opened.

On southbound I-5 at S 320th St in #FederalWay, the on-ramp and 3 right lanes are blocked for a collision.



Incident response and Fire are at the scene. Expect significant delays in the area. https://t.co/VNfkZ227LU pic.twitter.com/KMvPCUYLho — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 14, 2024

