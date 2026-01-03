Three injured in three Seattle morning shootings

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says three people were injured in three shootings early Saturday morning.

The first happened at around midnight, when a 38-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in the leg at the Mount Baker Transit Station.

Officers interviewed him at Harborview Medical Center, where he said a friend brought him to the hospital after he was hit. SPD says no arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened at around 5:15 a.m. in North Seattle near North 128th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

A 29-year-old woman working on Aurora told officers she was talking to a potential customer when she heard gunshots.

She told officers that while running away, she was struck in the leg and flagged down a driver who took her to Northwest Hospital.

Then at 6:20 a.m., officers met another victim at Harborview who was shot in the leg and back, SPD said.

The 26-year-old man reported he was standing outside a hookah lounge in SODO and was punched in the back but an unknown suspect.

While trying to run away, he was shot in the back and leg.

SPD says no arrests were made in any of the three shootings but the Gun Violence Prevention Unit is investigating.

