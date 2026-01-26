Three dogs rescued from Bothell apartment fire

BOTHELL, Wa. — Three dogs were rescued from an apartment fire in Bothell on Friday night, according to the fire department.

Bothell Fire Department crews responded alongside the Shoreline Fire Department and Eastside Fire & Rescue to a third-floor apartment fire along NE 189th St.

Bothell Fire reports that crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building, but the resident had extinguished any flames before crews arrived.

Firefighters reportedly ventilated the smoke-filled unit and rescued the occupant’s three dogs.

The fire was caused by food left on the stove, according to Bothell Fire, and no injuries were reported.

