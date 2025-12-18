Three-car crash blocks SR 28 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-car crash has blocked State Route 28 in Grant County.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), this crash is a “critical incident.”

The crash happened near milepost 23, and fully blocked all lanes of SR 28 in both directions, according to WSP.

WSP asks that drivers avoid the area while troopers investigate.

milepost

* CRITICAL INCIDENT* a three car collision has SR 28 near MP 23 fully blocked in Grant County. Please avoid the area while troopers investigate. pic.twitter.com/Hng6BzhqK2 — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group