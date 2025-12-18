Local

Three-car crash blocks SR 28 in Grant County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Three-car crash blocks SR 28 in Grant County Photo Courtesy: Washington State Patrol
By KIRO 7 News Staff

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-car crash has blocked State Route 28 in Grant County.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), this crash is a “critical incident.”

The crash happened near milepost 23, and fully blocked all lanes of SR 28 in both directions, according to WSP.

WSP asks that drivers avoid the area while troopers investigate.

milepost

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read