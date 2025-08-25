Three arrested after $50K worth of copper wire stolen near Hoquiam

Three people have been arrested after thousands of dollars’ worth of copper wire was stolen near Hoquiam.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the Public Utilities Department reported approximately $50,000 worth of copper wire missing on August 16.

While investigating, deputies identified two suspects selling portions of the stolen copper. Both were booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on August 22 for first-degree Trafficking in Stolen Property and first-degree Possession of Stolen Property.

The next day, a third suspect was identified, taken into custody, and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for first-degree Theft, first-degree Trafficking in Stolen Property, and first-degree Possession of Stolen Property.

On the same day, deputies reportedly served three search warrants—two on vehicles and one on a hotel room in Aberdeen—where some of the stolen copper was recovered.

©2025 Cox Media Group