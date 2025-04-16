Three airlifted following Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Three people were airlifted following a two-car crash in Mason County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Trooper Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol, a Subaru failed to negotiate the curve along State Route 302 and struck a Ford truck head-on.

Inside the truck, there were five passengers, but only two car seats. The three people sitting on the floor were all air-lifted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#MasonCounty: SR 302 at MP 1 is fully blocked for a 2 vehicle serious injury collision. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and struck the Ford head on.



The second photo is the inside of the Ford there were 5 occupants and 3 were sitting on the floor all were air lifted. pic.twitter.com/IuzK99FcAo — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) April 15, 2025

















