Three airlifted following Mason County crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Three people were airlifted following a two-car crash in Mason County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Trooper Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol, a Subaru failed to negotiate the curve along State Route 302 and struck a Ford truck head-on.

Inside the truck, there were five passengers, but only two car seats. The three people sitting on the floor were all air-lifted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.





