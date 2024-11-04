Thousands without power around Western Washington

As of 9:12 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, here are the power outages that could be associated with windy weather. Currently, there are about 13,316 customers without power.

Most utility companies say the cause is under investigation. If a county in Western Washington is not listed, there are only a few outages or none, or the cause is clearly stated as not weather-related, such as a car hitting electrical equipment.

BY COUNTY

Clallam: 49

Cowlitz: 336

Island: 3,333

King: 188

Kitsap: 389

Jefferson: 744

Lewis: 1,658

Pierce: 77

San Juan: 7

Skagit: 19

Snohomish: 111

Thurston: 3,255

Whatcom: 1,426

BY UTILITY COMPANY

10,346 without power in Western Washington. Most are in Island and Thurston counties and the rest are scattered around. Link: https://poweroutage.us/area/state/washington

Snohomish PUD: 1907 customers. Majority are on Camano Island The rest are southeast of Arlington Link: https://outagemap.snopud.com/

Puget Sound Energy: 7,064. Most of the outages are in Olympia, Bellingham, Samish Hill, Sedro-Woolley, Whidbey Island (Langley, Oak Harbor) and Sedro Woolley.

Link: https://www.pse.com/outage/outage-map

Seattle City Light: 159. North Seattle. Link: https://seattle.gov/city-light/outages

Tacoma Public Utilities: 72, south of Graham. Link: https://apps.vertigisstudio.com/web/?app=11ed76c19d9d4668ba7fc2fbc1bb8f6c&extent=-123.3327,46.6432,-121.3044,47.4173&zoom=true&previewImage=false&scale=true&disable_scroll=true&theme=light





















































