Thousands of Pierce County Comcast customers without services after vandalism

TACOMA, Wash. — Thousands of Xfinity and Comcast customers in Tacoma and parts of Pierce County are without services due to vandalism that occurred Tuesday morning.

The company said internet, video and phone services were lost when overhead cable lines were intentionally damaged in Tacoma.

Maintenance crews are working to repair the damaged lines.

Services are expected to be restored by or before 9 p.m.

Coaxial and fiber optic cables are being cut for the copper inside. The problem is an industry-wide issue for internet service providers.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to report it to police.

