This is your yearly reminder to avoid being a jerk in the ferry line

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Spring arrives this weekend, and with it the spring ferry schedule. It’s the yearly sign that we are emerging from the darkness. It’s also a good time to remind people to stop cutting in line.

The spring schedule starts Sunday morning.

That marks the return of normal service on the Seattle to Bremerton run, which has been on a modified schedule because of construction, and the Vashon Triangle returns to three boat service on the weekends. It also marks the return of more weekend trips across the system as the better weather moves in.

The rules for getting to the ferry docks

It’s a good time to remind everyone of the rules of getting to the ferry docks. Follow the signs and get in line where appropriate. Don’t block driveways or side streets. And don’t cut the line.

The state has been working hard to encourage drivers with flyers and education. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kevin Fortino is hopeful that everyone follows the rules.

“The ferry has added some signage on some of the different routes that are affected by the line cutting specifically, and the hope is that the traveling public is getting more used to those traffic revisions, the specific lanes that they need to be in to not get themselves in a position where they’re line cutting,” he said.

I can understand how a tourist might get caught up in this, but anyone driving a car with a Washington plate should know the rules.

Drivers routinely ask me if they can report line cuttings to ferry staff, state troopers, or police, and whether that will lead to a violation or fine. Fortino said to get a fine, someone in law enforcement must see it, but you are encouraged to reach out to ferry staff or police about a line-cutting violation.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that the trooper or officer can’t take some sort of remedial action based on the complaint, but in order to issue a citation that has to be observed by the commissioned law enforcement officer at the time of the violation,” Fortino explained.

Sometimes a visit from a trooper in the ferry line is enough to get the message across.

As for confronting a driver who cut the line, Fortino said don’t do it. A confrontation is not a good idea.

“We ask people not to contact line cutters, just for fear of escalating a situation that may already be a stressful situation for both parties involved,” he said. “Then we end up responding to something more dangerous that has occurred or may occur.”

Keep the tempers down. Go tell a trooper what you saw and move on. If law enforcement sees a line cutter, the fine is around $139, and you can be sent to the back of the line.

My best advice is not to be a jerk. Don’t cut the line.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

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