Thieves steal ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp from plumbing business

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — An iconic lamp made famous by the movie ‘A Christmas Story’ is missing in Marysville.

The leg lamp replica was stolen from the window display of a local plumbing business – and the owners need help catching the grinches responsible.

Larrys Plumbing Supply posted surveillance video online of someone smashing out their window and snatching the lamp that Ralphie Parker’s dad won in the 1983 holiday classic film.

It turns out, the window was more ‘fra-GEE-leh’ than the light itself.

“We are absolutely grateful that’s all they took,” the business wrote on Instagram.

If anyone recognizes the people in the video, they’re asked to call (425) 743-4940.

