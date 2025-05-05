Inmate who escaped custody at SEA airport still on the run

SEATTLE — The search continues for 28-year-old Sedrick Stevenson, who escaped custody at SEA Airport on Sunday, as contracted agents were attempting to take him to Kentucky.

It was around 11 a.m. at the United ticket counter when agents apparently lost control of the inmate.

“As they were waiting for check-in, there was someone ahead of them at the United ticket counter, they were waiting to check in, and this person decided to bolt, just started running – two people chased him,” said SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper.

Cooper says the fugitive made his getaway by going down an escalator, then through the garage, all the way to the light rail station.

A surveillance image shows Stevenson with his jacket covering his handcuffs, just before taking the light rail to the Capitol Hill station where he was last seen.

Stevenson was set to be transferred to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he’s wanted on multiple warrants from a 2020 case where police say they caught him passing counterfeit bills, and found drugs and a gun in his car.

“When we made contact with him, he tried to get away from the officer. There was a minor scuffle, but he did assault the police officer,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

At that time, police say Stevenson was already a convicted felon who previously managed to escape custody.

“If you see this person, we want you to call 911. Do not approach the suspect, do not try to delay the suspect, just be a good witness,” said Cooper.

Prisoner Transport Services out of Nashville, Tennessee was contracted to transfer Stevenson.

The company did not respond to KIRO 7’s request for comment.

