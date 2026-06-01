2 men hospitalized after driver crosses intersection, hops curb in Seattle’s CID

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is trying to track down a driver who hopped a curb and hit two pedestrians in the Chinatown-International District.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old man on the ground with serious injuries.

Both were rushed to Harborview Medical Center. At last check, one is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Witnesses told police that a dark colored car was heading west on South Jackson Street when it crossed the intersection, accelerated onto the sidewalk, and hit the men. The driver continued without stopping.

Detectives with the Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation and will work to determine what led up to the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violence Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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