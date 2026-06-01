Woodland Park Zoo shifts to online ticketing

SEATTLE — Starting on Monday, June 1, Woodland Park Zoo is shifting to online ticketing only!

The zoo says the change is to ensure that guests and members get the best experience.

Tickets will be available up to 60 days in advance and must include all guests, including children 2 years old and under. Children under 2 are free, but are still counted in overall attendance.

If you buy general admission tickets four days or more in advance, you’ll get a 10% discount.

Guests who would like to become members can use code ZOOFUN for 10% off a membership.

You can learn more and purchase tickets at: tickets.zoo.org

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