‘There was a bullet in my shower,’ bullet whizzes into Green Lake home

SEATTLE — Early Monday morning, people living near North 85th Street and Bagley Avenue North were woken up by gunfire, and one bullet hit a home.

Neighbors believe the gunfire came from a drive-by shooting.

“There was a little bit of silence, then like 8 more shots… pretty quick,” said Alex, whose home was hit.

Alex says that when he first saw the bullet hole go through the screen of his window, he thought it was caused by a pellet gun. But when he continued his investigation, he discovered that wasn’t the case.

“So, it came up through the window, through the closet door and wall, and out through the curtain, and it kind of scraped by here and through the curtain and into the wall right there,” he said.

He says a 9 mm bullet lodged into his shower wall. Something he still can’t believe.

“Disbelief,” Alex said. “And I was just kind of like repeating that there was a bullet in my shower. It was pretty wild,” he continued.

He says his other roommates were home at the time of the shooting. The good news is that no one was hurt, and his home was the only one hit by gunfire. He says that whenever you hear gunfire and see multiple bullet holes in your home, you think how it could’ve been much worse, especially since Alex’s home is just a block or two away from Bishop Blanchet High School.

“I know going down 85th, it’s a pretty populated area. There’s a lot of kids. A lot of people just… I don’t like to think about that or anyone, God forbid, getting hurt,” Alex said.

Despite all of that, Alex believes this was a freak accident and that his neighborhood is still a safe place to be.

“I don’t like to see it, and I wish more could be done to prevent it, but at the same time, I realize this is a pretty freak accident,” Alex said.

Seattle police believe the 9 mm bullet came from a handgun and are still investigating.

