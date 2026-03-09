Theo Angelis appointed to Washington State Supreme Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Theo Angelis has been appointed to the Washington State Supreme Court.

He will replace Justice Barbara Madsen, who is retiring on April 3.

This is Governor Bob Ferguson’s second appointment to the court.

“Theo’s impressive qualifications and accomplishments speak for themselves,” Governor Ferguson said. “His colleagues praise his legal expertise, humility and integrity. Even opposing counsel who faced him in court describe Theo as ‘the smartest lawyer I’ve ever faced,’ and a decent, honorable person. He will serve the people of Washington well on our highest court.”

Angelis is an accomplished attorney with 25 years of legal experience. He currently focuses on appellate work, intellectual property litigation, and general litigation as a partner at K&L Gates.

He’s received numerous awards for his pro bono work, including the American Civil Liberties Union’s Humanitarian Award for his work on behalf of unrepresented minors in immigration proceedings.

Angelis worked with a broad team of lawyers to challenge the federal government’s practice of requiring children to represent themselves in immigration proceedings if they couldn’t afford counsel.

“When I chose the law as my calling, I promised myself that I would always focus on how to use the law to help those in need,” Angelis said. “Throughout my career, I have worked to promote access to the courts and a genuine commitment to the Rule of Law. Thank you to Governor Ferguson for the opportunity to continue my service on our state’s highest court, and thank you to Justice Madsen for your pioneering work making the courts more equitable for all Washingtonians.”

Angelis is a past president of the Middle Eastern Legal Association of Washington (MELAW), and will be the first Justice of Middle Eastern descent on our state Supreme Court.

According to Governor Ferguson’s office, lawyers who opposed Angelis in court described him as “the smartest lawyer I’ve ever faced” and also a decent and honorable person. Judges called him a “superstar,” “extraordinary,” and a hard worker who is always well prepared, with a deep knowledge of the facts and law.

Angelis has degrees from Claremont McKenna College, the London School of Economics, Oxford University, and Yale Law School. He clerked on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He has appeared regularly in state, federal, and administrative courts, on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants.

His appointment to the court will take effect on April 4.

