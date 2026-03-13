Tens of thousands without power in WA

Tens of thousands of customers in Washington went without power because of strong winds and snow.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, here are the outages in Western WA, according to PowerOutage.us:

King: 35,880

Pierce: 6,781

Kittitas: 3,081

Spokane: 2,584

Stevens: 803

Kitsap: 733

Snohomish: 710

Ferry: 483

KIRO 7’s meteorologists called for a Pinpoint Alert Day on Friday because of the conditions. You can view the latest forecast here.

The best way to be prepared for a power outage is to make sure you have all you need before a weather system hits.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have at least one power bank pre-charged and ready to go so you have something on hand.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have enough nonperishable food and water. Usually, during storms like these, power is restored within at least a day, but it’s good to be prepared.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, Ready.gov advises.

Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and attached garages. Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords. Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Report an outage/view an outage map:

©2026 Cox Media Group