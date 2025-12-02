Ten TNT-filled grenades discovered during Kitsap County home remodel, sheriff says

A renovation crew found a case containing what appeared to be live hand grenades and other explosive devices inside an Olalla home on Monday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said contractors were working at a residence in the 11000 block of Olalla Valley Road Southeast when they discovered the case Monday.

The homeowners, who are not living in the house during construction, were immediately contacted by the workers.

After hearing what had been found, the homeowner called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived, inspected the items and contacted the Washington State Patrol bomb squad.

A separate explosive ordnance disposal team from Naval Submarine Base Bangor was also requested.

For safety, Olalla Valley Road Southeast was closed to traffic while technicians examined the explosives and secured the scene.

Investigators said the case contained 10 grenades that were found to hold TNT, along with blasting caps and additional explosive devices.

Bomb technicians determined the grenades appeared to be military-issue.

The EOD team from Bangor took possession of the grenades, while the remaining devices were collected by the WSP bomb squad for safe removal.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowners said they recently bought the property and had never seen the case before contractors came across it.

An investigation is underway to determine how the explosives ended up inside the home.

