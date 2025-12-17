Teladoc Health provides free virtual health services to those impacted by WA flooding

Teladoc Health is providing free virtual health services to those impacted by Washington’s historic flooding.

Individuals must call Teladoc Health’s Natural Disaster Hotline at (855) 225-5032 for the free, non-emergency medical care.

Adult and pediatric conditions can be effectively diagnosed and treated using this service, including cold and flu symptoms, sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, and urinary tract infections.

When medically necessary, Teladoc Health can also prescribe medication and refills.

The hotline is available free of charge to anyone – not just those with a current Teladoc Health membership.

If you contact Teladoc Health through your normal channels or group login, you will be charged the standard visit fee based on your eligibility.

©2025 Cox Media Group