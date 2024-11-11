Teenage girl arrested for felony property damage during Downtown Seattle protest

SEATTLE — A teenage girl was caught with paint on her hands and arrested for felony property damage, accused of spray-painting graffiti during a Downtown Seattle protest on Saturday.

Around 3:30 p.m., about 200 people gathered at the Space Needle for the Build the People’s Movement demonstration.

From there, they marched south on Fifth Avenue toward downtown, snarling traffic.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) Community Response Group officers saw spray-painted graffiti on the concrete Monorail pillars on Fifth Avenue between Denny Way and Bell Street.

Some of the phrases included “Seattle with Gaza,” Pigs leave,” and “Boing there’s blood on ye.”

They found and arrested a suspect, a 17-year-old girl, recovered black spray paint, and found matching paint on her hands, according to SPD. She was arrested for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, a felony.

Scroll down to continue reading.

Black paint on suspect's hands. (Seattle Police Department)

After police spoke with staff at the juvenile detention center, they declined to book the teen. She was processed at the SPD West Precinct and released to her parents.

“The graffiti is permanent and wrote various phrases and statements. City service crews will be needed to remove/clean the damaged property,” SPD said in a blotter post.

©2024 Cox Media Group