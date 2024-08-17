Teen suspect in custody after shooting at Grant County Fairgrounds injures two girls

A 15-year-old boy from Wenatchee is in custody after a shooting at the Grant County Fairgrounds Friday night left two young girls injured, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. in the carnival area of the fairgrounds.

The suspect, who was attending the carnival with one of the victims, allegedly opened fire, striking a 15-year-old girl in the back and a 12-year-old bystander in the leg.

The conditions of the victims are currently unknown, and both were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Attendees at the fair quickly detained the boy until law enforcement arrived.

The connection between the suspect and the second victim is unclear at this time.

Authorities confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with fair and rodeo staff, and while the carnival area was evacuated, the rodeo continued until events were completed, allowing attendees to leave if they chose.

The campground at the fairgrounds was not evacuated.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

