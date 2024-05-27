Teen rescued after 400-foot fall down canyon in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A teen was rescued Saturday after falling approximately 400 feet down the side of a canyon in Mason County, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old man fell at High Steel Bridge, which spans the south fork of the Skokomish River.

With assistance from the Special Operations Rescue Team, the man was rescued with only minimal injuries.

