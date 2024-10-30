Teen killed in Seattle’s Central District was a Garfield High School student

SEATTLE — KIRO 7 has learned a 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Seattle’s Central District Monday night was a student at nearby Garfield High School.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire around 7:45 p.m. at East Spring Street and 27th Avenue.

“I heard gunshots – I heard like two right away and then a couple seconds later I heard another round go off, probably about six or seven total,” one neighbor told KIRO 7.

Another neighbor said it started with three people on the street corner, talking – then suddenly, gunfire.

Two people ran and jumped into a silver car that sped off down Spring Street.

A couple of neighbors rushed into the street to help the teenager.

“Our neighbor across the way was the first person there doing CPR. The neighbor next to him across the street came and took over the CPR. It was fantastic what they did before first responders even got here,” said another neighbor. “Then when the first responders got here, they worked with this young man for a long, long time.”

One neighbor says as they were helping the boy, the suspect vehicle circled back and sped through the intersection just a couple of minutes before police arrived.

A relative and a family friend told KIRO 7 the victim was a student at Garfield High School.

This is now, the second shooting death of a Garfield student within the past year.

After Monday night’s shooting, police spent several hours at the scene gathering evidence, including at least a dozen shell casings.

Meanwhile, neighbors are left wondering, when will the violence stop?

“It’s everywhere. I don’t have to go far to see a murder anymore. I’ve had four right in my neighborhood.”

The Seattle Police Department has not provided any information about the suspect at this time.

