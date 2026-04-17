Inmate accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl in rectum, trying to swallow it after

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An inmate in Thurston County Jail is facing additional charges on top of the ones he was initially brought in for.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who was being booked for domestic violence, was being escorted through the facility when a corrections sergeant saw him making movements with his hands toward the back of his pants.

The sergeant intervened and found that the inmate was “attempting to shove a small amount of suspected fentanyl into his rectal cavity,” the sheriff’s office said.

The pair fought over control of the drugs, and the inmate then tried to “eat the narcotics” but was stopped from doing so, the sheriff’s office said.

That inmate was booked for possessing a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

K9 Talia conducted a sweep of his previous housing area, the sheriff’s office said.

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