Seattle police investigating string of overnight armed robberies

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is looking into an overnight crime spree – three armed robberies, one after another – and all three reported within a half-hour of each other.

The crime spree started around 12:45 a.m. Friday in West Seattle at a 7-11 on Southwest Holden Street.

Police say a man dressed in black went in and said he had a gun. The clerk handed over cash, and the robber took off.

Video shows the second robbery reported just minutes later at another 7-11 on Southwest Admiral Way.

Again, a guy wearing black and showing what appears to be a gun at the counter. The clerk gives him cash, and he also reaches over to grab more money out of the till and then runs off.

“This is something that is unusual. We don’t see a lot, but we’ve seen it before where if there’s a crew or there’s two suspects, they’re just going from one place to another trying to rob these stores,” said SPD Detective Brian Pritchard.

A third robbery took place around 1:15 a.m. at MC Foods in Beacon Hill.

Police say there were two guys dressed in black, both with guns, who grabbed the entire cash drawer before making their getaway.

None of the clerks were hurt.

“They did the right thing – gave them the money, get to a safe place, once that’s done, call 911,” said Pritchard.

Right now, investigators are looking into a possible connection.

“We’re thinking that the first two, since the description is all black clothing and they’re pretty close, they’re within minutes of each other, so we feel that those may be related. The third one, they had on all black clothing, two males instead of one, so could be, but we don’t have any information that they’re related,” said Pritchard.

The suspects are described as males, in their late teens to early 20s.

No word on how much money they got away with.

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