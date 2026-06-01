Driver lands in jail, accused of DUI, after rolling SUV in Silverdale parking lot

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A rollover in a parking lot landed a driver in jail, suspected of driving drunk.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies got a call on Sunday about an SUV lying on its side in a parking lot on Silverdale Way NW.

It happened around 8:00 p.m.

The driver told deputies he was leaving the parking lot when he accidentally kept pressing the gas pedal, rolling the vehicle. Neither the driver nor the passenger were hurt.

The 22-year-old Port Townsend man voluntarily submitted to a portable breathalyzer test that measured his blood alcohol concentration at more than twice the legal limit of .08.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

©2026 Cox Media Group