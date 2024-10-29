Teenager shot to death in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood

SEATTLE — A teenage boy was shot and killed in Seattle’s Central District Monday night.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of 27th Avenue and East Spring Street just after 7 p.m. this evening.

Upon arrival, police found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds and more than a dozen shell casings in the street.

Police say those who live in the area told detectives they heard a car speed off moments after the shooting took place – but it’s not clear if this was a drive-by.

There isn’t an exact number of how many times the teen was shot, but despite CPR and lifesaving measures on the scene, he did not survive.

“Just beginning their life... and to have something like this happen to them is tragic,” said Detective Pritchard with SPD.

Police tell us they have no suspect information at this time, and that a CSI team is investigating.

Anyone who might’ve seen something or know something is asked to call SPD immediately.

