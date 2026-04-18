Deputies: Renter leaves dog, reptiles behind in ‘deplorable’ conditions; several reptiles die

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A dog and several reptiles were abandoned at a rental property in “deplorable conditions” before being rescued by animal control.

On April 12, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was called by a homeowner who said their previous renters had abandoned several animals in the residence before they returned to the property.

A dog was found in a bedroom without access to food or water. In that same room were several aquariums with two dead bearded dragons and a gecko that appeared to have been dead long enough to become mummified, deputies said.

Two additional bearded dragons were found alive but severely underweight and dehydrated, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no food or water in the enclosures. Deputies said the home was in a “deplorable condition.”

It’s unclear how long the dog and the other reptiles were left without nourishment.

The surviving bearded dragons were taken to a reptile refuge, where they will be cared for until they are healthy enough for adoption, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog was taken in by the Humane Society of Tacoma-Pierce County, where the owner has two weeks to petition to get the dog back. If no one comes forward, the dog will be made available for adoption.

Animal cruelty charges will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for consideration.

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