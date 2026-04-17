Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe announce they’re splitting up

SEATTLE — Two former Seattle sports stars, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, are calling it quits.

The former WNBA and NWSL athletes announced that they’ve decided to separate six years after their engagement.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other,” the joint Instagram post read. “We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us. We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly how we are. So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters.”

The former couple also announced that they will not continue their podcast, A Touch More, together.

“Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us.”

Their relationship began in 2016. Bird was competing for Team USA at the Rio Summer Olympics in basketball and Rapinoe was there competing in soccer.

Rapinoe retired following the conclusion of the 2023 NWSL season. She joined the OL Reign in Seattle during the league’s inaugural season in 2013 and remained on the team until her last match.

Bird spent her entire career with the Seattle Storm and played 19 seasons, the most of any player in the WNBA. She retired after the 2022 season.

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