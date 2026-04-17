Snohomish men admit to killing deer out of season, meat and head taken as evidence

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says two Snohomish men shot and killed a deer out of season in November.

The WDFW says they got a warrant and searched a home in Snohomish after getting a tip about the men.

They say a witness provided a time-stamped video of one of the men skinning a deer.

WDFW says both were home during the search and admitted to killing one deer. The other appeared to be fake.

The gun that was used was seized, and drugs were found and taken into evidence by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, they said.

WDFW says the primary suspect provided a full statement admitting to killing the deer and not checking the season.

The deer meat was taken from the freezer, and the head of a 2 x 3 buck was dug out of the ground.

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