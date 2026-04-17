Seattle influencer goes viral after she was attacked on popular waterfront trail

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Seattle social media influencer says she was grabbed by a stranger in broad daylight while on her daily run along the waterfront trail near Olympic Sculpture Park, and her video warning to other women has quickly gone viral.

Alissa Montez, 29, who has more than 86,000 Instagram followers, said the attack happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday on the well-traveled path in Belltown, according to a social media post.

Influencer’s attacker emerged from bushes along popular running path

Montez said a man came out of the bushes and grabbed her as she passed. She was able to pull away from the man. She also grabbed her phone and recorded a brief clip of the attacker as he retreated from the area.

Montez later posted a video account of the attack to her social media accounts, urging women to take precautions.

“This is just your reminder that if you’re a woman, we’re not safe anywhere, but we’re definitely not safe when we’re vulnerable, so please, please, please carry pepper spray, a Taser,” she said in the post.

The video quickly took off. It’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, accumulating more than 23,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, some from women who shared their experiences and safety tips.

Montez filed a police report and also notified park security.

Montez said her goal in speaking out was not to frighten women away from outdoor exercise but to keep them informed and prepared.

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