Teen hospitalized for months after suspected drunk driver crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Aadin Gosser, a 19-year-old from Olympia, is recovering from 43 broken bones and a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a suspected drunk driver last week.

Gosser has undergone six surgeries and was recently removed from life support as he begins a long recovery process.

The collision occurred while Gosser was riding his motorcycle home from work on I-5 Northbound.

The driver of the car allegedly side-swiped him and fled the scene before being arrested by police several miles away.

Gosser was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for emergency treatment.

Austin Gosser explains the crash: “(The other driver) drifted from the right lane to the middle lane and made contact with Aiden. And sent his bike into the median,” he said.

The impact shattered the entire right side of Aadin’s body, resulting in multiple broken bones, a collapsed artery, a collapsed lung, a traumatic brain injury, and a brain bleed.

His mother, Danielle Dickenson, described the scene at the hospital during his first week of treatment. “There’s nothing worse than walking into a room and seeing your son laying there on a hospital bed, hooked up to machines, a breathing tube down his throat,” Dickenson said.

Family members noted that Aadin Gosser is now coherent and trying to stay positive despite his injuries.

Washington State Patrol reported that the driver who struck Aadin Gosser fled the scene and continued driving for around two miles before his car came to a stop.

Dickenson spoke about the driver’s actions following the arrest.

“He chose to drink and drive. He chose to continue down the road and leave my son on the road with critical injuries,” Dickenson said.

The driver has been charged with DUI, vehicular assault and hit-and-run.

He pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

The financial impact on the family is growing, as the driver was found to be uninsured and has no assets.

Medical bills for Aadin Gosser’s surgeries and reconstruction are currently estimated to be over $1 million and could reach $2 million.

Austin Gosser expressed the emotional toll the incident has taken on the family. “I’m supposed to be the one who protects him and I just wasn’t able to be there,” his brother said.

Aadin Gosser is expected to remain at Harborview Medical Center for approximately three months.

His family is currently making plans to modify their home to accommodate his needs during his long-term rehabilitation once he is released.

To help with Aadin Gosser's recovery, please visit his GoFundMe.

