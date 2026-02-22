Teen arrested for damaging several cars in Chelan County

CASHMERE, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was arrested after several cars were damaged in Cashmere.
Deputies were called to Riverside Dr. near Woodring St. on Wednesday at around 10:30 p.m.
Callers reported a man damaging cars.
Deputies arrested the suspect after several cars were seen damaged by what seemed to be a rock.
The suspect was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a Malicious Mischief charge.
The sheriff’s office says that if your car was damaged during this incident to make a report with RiverCom at (509)663-9911.
©2026 Cox Media Group